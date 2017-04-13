Idlib Chemical Attack Probe Mission Should Include Iran, Turkey Reps - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian and Western experts should be part of a team investigating the reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.
The mission "should include specialists from all countries that can realistically assess… the developments, study the place. These are all permanent members of the UN Security Council, a number of other countries, including the states with which we jointly act as guarantors of the Astana process — Turkey, Iran and many others," Ryabkov said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said next day that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
All comments
Show new comments (0)