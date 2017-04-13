Chinese FM Expresses Support to Creation of Independent Palestinian State

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Wang, the immediate suspension of the construction of Israeli settlements is necessary to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and direct talks between these two sides should be resumed as soon as possible.

"China supports the Arab Peace Initiative and the agreement between the two states. We support the independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty within 1967 borders," Wang said at a joint press conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki.

"Later I will hold additional talks with Minister [Maliki] on how to expand our practical cooperation," Wang added.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, building settlements on the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. The Gaza Strip is under control of the Hamas movement, which seeks independence for Palestine.

The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, chosen by the international community as the basis for conflict resolution, stipulates the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders set prior to the Six Day War in 1967, when Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula.

The most recent round of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians were initiated by the United States in mid-2013 but ended in an impasse almost a year later.