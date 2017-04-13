Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

    Chinese FM Expresses Support to Creation of Independent Palestinian State

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Politics
    Get short URL
    27640

    China supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within pre-1967 war borders and with a capital in East Jerusalem, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

    A Palestinian man walks amidst debris after Israeli authorities demolished a building in the village of Sebastia, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 9, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Jaafar Ashtiyeh
    Palestine Wants China's Greater Involvement in Israeli-Palestinian Talks - FM
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Wang, the immediate suspension of the construction of Israeli settlements is necessary to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and direct talks between these two sides should be resumed as soon as possible.

    "China supports the Arab Peace Initiative and the agreement between the two states. We support the independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty within 1967 borders," Wang said at a joint press conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki.

    "Later I will hold additional talks with Minister [Maliki] on how to expand our practical cooperation," Wang added.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, building settlements on the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. The Gaza Strip is under control of the Hamas movement, which seeks independence for Palestine.

    The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, chosen by the international community as the basis for conflict resolution, stipulates the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders set prior to the Six Day War in 1967, when Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula.

    The most recent round of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians were initiated by the United States in mid-2013 but ended in an impasse almost a year later.

    Related:

    At Least 6 Killed, 35 Injured in Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
    Hamas Executes Three Palestinians Over Collaboration With Israel in Gaza Strip
    Palestinian Rams Car Into Israelis in West Bank, Kills 1 Person
    Tags:
    state, Wang Yi, China, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      Mr Trump,

      I belive China just expressed their friendlyness to you and your grandchildren.

      Because you said so after UN veto.

      welcome to big boi's hood. Are you ready ti bomb palestina?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok