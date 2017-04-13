Kremlin Backs Russian UN Deputy Envoy's Harsh Speech in UN Security Council

© AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Russian Mission to UN Presented New Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Russian diplomat harshly criticized the UK envoy to the UN at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria as the British ambassador accused Russia of supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad calling him a "criminal."

Safronov struck back at the UK diplomat and warned him against "offending Russia."

"Nothing offensive was said. Manifestations of the spinelessness are fraught in the future with deplorable consequences. Therefore, it is better to defend the interests of our homeland today, and, if necessary, in a rather tough manner," Peskov told reporters.

In additional to the war of words at the UNSC, Russia also vetoed a US, UK, France-proposed resolution on the investigation into the Idlib chemical attack.

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."