Kremlin Backs Russian UN Deputy Envoy's Harsh Speech in UN Security Council

Safronov struck back at the UK diplomat and warned him against "offending Russia."
"Nothing offensive was said. Manifestations of the spinelessness are fraught in the future with deplorable consequences. Therefore, it is better to defend the interests of our homeland today, and, if necessary, in a rather tough manner," Peskov told reporters.
Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."
A brilliant speech and I hope he delivers many more in this style. State facts and ram it down their throats.

It's time someone has to kick some asses in that council, many hide behind a suit and author nonsense. When civilize and good manners is taken for granted, madness in human has to prevail, well done Mr Ambassador, next time you can use a gloves for proper knockout to silence trouble makers.

How beautiful it would be if it were Safronov engaging the washington ultimatum issuing non-diplomat, Tillerson.
