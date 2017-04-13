Register
13 April 2017
    Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov delivers remarks during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S, April 7, 2017

    Kremlin Backs Russian UN Deputy Envoy's Harsh Speech in UN Security Council

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    3296100

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said he supports Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov's harsh speech at a UN Security Council meeting.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Russian Mission to UN Presented New Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Russian diplomat harshly criticized the UK envoy to the UN at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria as the British ambassador accused Russia of supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad calling him a "criminal."

    Safronov struck back at the UK diplomat and warned him against "offending Russia."

    "Nothing offensive was said. Manifestations of the spinelessness are fraught in the future with deplorable consequences. Therefore, it is better to defend the interests of our homeland today, and, if necessary, in a rather tough manner," Peskov told reporters.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    In additional to the war of words at the UNSC, Russia also vetoed a US, UK, France-proposed resolution on the investigation into the Idlib chemical attack.

    Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    Tags:
    Vladimir Safronkov, Dmitry Peskov, Britain, Syria, Russia
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      A brilliant speech and I hope he delivers many more in this style. State facts and ram it down their throats.
    • Reply
      avatar
      S-400
      It's time someone has to kick some asses in that council, many hide behind a suit and author nonsense. When civilize and good manners is taken for granted, madness in human has to prevail, well done Mr Ambassador, next time you can use a gloves for proper knockout to silence trouble makers.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      How beautiful it would be if it were Safronov engaging the washington ultimatum issuing non-diplomat, Tillerson.
    Show new comments (0)

