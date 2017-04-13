UNSC Partners' Evasion of Claimed Syria Chemical Attack Probe Worrying - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children, died in the incident. Syria denied the government's involvement in the incident, but the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian government's airbase of Ash Sha'irat, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was launched from there. Putin said that groundless accusations were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

"We are very concerned about the foreign partners' efforts in the Security Council to evade in every possible way an honest investigation of this episode," Lavrov told a briefing.

Western countries' reluctance to send experts to the site of a reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province rely on "excuses" of purported dangers, Sergey Lavrov added.