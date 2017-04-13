Register
13 April 2017
    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.

    UNSC Partners' Evasion of Claimed Syria Chemical Attack Probe Worrying - Lavrov

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (105)
    Russia is concerned about its UN Security Council partners' efforts to evade an honest investigation into the reported April 4 chemical attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children, died in the incident. Syria denied the government's involvement in the incident, but the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian government's airbase of Ash Sha'irat, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was launched from there. Putin said that groundless accusations were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.    

    "We are very concerned about the foreign partners' efforts in the Security Council to evade in every possible way an honest investigation of this episode," Lavrov told a briefing.

    Western countries' reluctance to send experts to the site of a reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province rely on "excuses" of purported dangers, Sergey Lavrov added.

    Sergei Lavrov, Idlib, Syria
      jas
      Easy to tell NATO countries aren't interested in the resolution passing when they insist that Syrian officers be identified by name. That would be a death sentence. O r at the very least, NATO would persecute any family in NATO countries. Truly wicked people.
      gbiyanju
      That crime against humanity was committed on Syria sovereign territory and not in a nebulous UNSC backyard and therefore it is the duty of Syria to blast their way to the crime scene, and carry out an thorough investigation after securing all that is required to carry out the investigation What Russia can do is help Syria to execute this.

      In a real world scenario, the time to complain about the US and western criminal behaviours is long over and the time we are in is the time to damn all consequences and expose them to the whole world as the reprehensible criminals that they are.
