22:53 GMT +308 April 2017
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech in the main hall of the Government College University in Lahore, Pakistan November 25, 2016.

    This is Why Cancellation of Johnson's Visit to Moscow ‘Was Predictable'

    The tense international situation amid the recent US missile attack on Syria does not contribute to a constructive dialogue between Russia and the United Kingdom, which is why the cancellation of the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Moscow was predictable, a senior researcher at the Institute of Europe, Kira Godovanyuk said.

    Earlier in the day, the UK government official website announced that Johnson had canceled his visit to Moscow, scheduled for April 10, due to the recent developments in Syria with the foreign secretary having said that his priority was to maintain positive relations with the United States and other countries in the run up to the G-7 meeting.

    "We can say that it was predictable," Godovanyuk told Sputnik.

    Johnson's made contradictory and harsh statements about Russia even before the US attack on Syria. In particular, he blamed Russian hackers for their alleged involvement in the US electoral process, saying that they can pose a threat to Britain as well.

    "Such tough statements have been made for some time, and, in general, they did not contribute to the elaboration of a constructive bilateral agenda," Godovanyuk said.

    Escalation in Syria

    "Well, of course, the aggravation of the situation around Syria and Russia's position on US strikes on the Syrian air base certainly do not contribute to a constructive dialogue between Russia and the United Kingdom, the closest US ally, " the expert said.

    In her opinion, "now we just need to talk and negotiate like never before, because the situation is really very tense" and "should be resolved as quickly and constructively as possible."

    Prospects of Bilateral Relations

    The expert also noted that Britain takes a rather tough position with respect to Russia.

    "That is why, I do not foresee any positive shifts in Russian-British relations in the near future," Godovanyuk said.

    Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the decision saying that stability and consistency had ceased to be a hallmark of the West's foreign policy long time ago and pointed out that Russia has always advocated building stable relations, based on international law.

      avatar
      Giffer
      As a mature Englishman, I do not need waxxxxs like this axxxe demeaming my country. Lets be honest we are a small island that is a unnamed state of the USA that has a very POSH bark But NO BITE. Our days of empire are over FffffffING GET OVER IT . POSH PLONKERS. ALSO THE PEOPLE THAT RESIDE IN BUCK HOUSE.
    • Reply
      avatar
      alvaro.marfan
      Johnson's a moron, so take advantage of this fact.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      Johnson is a coward so of course his behaviour is predictable.

      He's also not trusted by Downing Street or Washington or his own dog probably.

      Who cares about the UK? Their subs don't know if a Trident would launch at all, or if it does what direction it would fly in. They'd be just as likely to nuke London, Greenland or Boston as where it's targeted for.

      Johnson is the host of a very tired, very old, very boring, very lazy, very middleclass, very BBC quiz show; and he's useless at that too.
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      Boris Johnson cancelled his appointment with Mr. Lavrov, because because he found a news position in the CIRCUS AS A CLOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      leyshon9
      So he cancelled the invitation -- well, really, as a Welshman whose people have been at odds with the Saxons for a 1000 years I must say that if I met him on one of the old battlefields, I would have kicked his ass and just sent him home. So pathetic really he is.
    • Reply
      Korz53
      _🤡_
    • Reply
      Neochrome
      BJ doesn't even need a makeup to work as a circus clown...
