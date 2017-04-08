Cancellation of Johnson's Visit to Moscow 'Serious Mistake' - Russian Lawmaker

"I think that it is a serious mistake of the UK Foreign Office…. When diplomats go silent, the guns start speaking, there is such a famous phrase," Chepa said.
Earlier in the day, UK's Foreign Office announced that Johnson's visit was canceled over the situation in Syria. The British Embassy told Sputnik on Saturday that it had informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for April 10.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A British diplomat that doesn't talk, he's a real treasure for this British regime that we didn't vote for. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete sophm0e38, far better than Murican that states Murdering Syrians is a Humanitarian Act !
In the meantime, our roads are falling apart, hospitals are being readied for NHS privatisation and resources are scarce, our national debt increasing thanks to continual immigration. Just to make it extra special Russian money is leaving the country. But, Boris doesn't want to talk.
