Cancellation of Johnson's Visit to Moscow 'Serious Mistake' - Russian Lawmaker

© REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez Boris Johnson Cancels Visit to Moscow Due to Developments in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Deputy Head of Russia's State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Alexei Chepa believes that the cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to Moscow is "a serious mistake," the lawmaker told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I think that it is a serious mistake of the UK Foreign Office…. When diplomats go silent, the guns start speaking, there is such a famous phrase," Chepa said.

Earlier in the day, UK's Foreign Office announced that Johnson's visit was canceled over the situation in Syria. The British Embassy told Sputnik on Saturday that it had informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for April 10.