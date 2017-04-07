No Putin-Assad Contacts in Plans Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

"No, today nothing is planned yet," Peskov told reporters.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Putin is unavailable as is waiting to hear from Russian defence experts when they come and explain him what to say to Assad regarding Russian total failure to detect incoming missiles as that is the second time in short period of time that Russia failed to warn Syria of incoming attak. Previous was Israeli jets attacking Syrian troops.
slimyfox