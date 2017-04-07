No Putin-Assad Contacts in Plans Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No contacts have been planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad over the US missile strike on a Syrian airfield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No, today nothing is planned yet," Peskov told reporters.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.