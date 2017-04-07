Russian UNSC Draft on Idlib Not Supported by Western States

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Russia’s draft UN Security Council resolution on the alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib did not have the support of western states at Thursday consultations, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said.

"I can tell you that the consultations left a depressing impression. Especially the speech of the US permanent representative," Safronkov told Russian journalists on Thursday adding that "unpleasant statements" were made against Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that a vote on the draft was not expected on Thursday.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.