Russia Submitted Draft Resolution on Probing Syria Chemical Attack

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Hasty Judgment About Alleged Idlib Attack Made Despite Inquiry Just Beginning

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia submitted to the UN Security Council its own draft resolution on conducting an investigation into the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province, a representative of the Russian Mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"We suggested our own short draft resolution aimed at conducting an actual investigation and not placing the blame before establishing facts," the representative stated.

The representative explained consultations on the draft resolution have already begun and the next round of discussions at the UN Security Council will occur later pending a compromise on the draft.

On Tuesday, three permanent members of the Security Council — the United Kingdom, France and the United States — presented a draft resolution that condemns the use of chemical weapons in general, and condemns the April 4 chemical attack in Syria in particular.

French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre told reporters that the UN Security Council most likely will not vote on a draft resolution Wednesday related to the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

"Not likely," Delattre said when asked if the vote will take place today.