22:06 GMT +305 April 2017
    Members of the United Nations Security Council

    West Risks Receiving Russia's 'Categorical Veto' Over UNSC Resolution on Syria

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Russia is ready to veto UN Security Council resolution on Syria if partners rush the vote without holding preliminary consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Wednesday.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom, France and the United States have introduced a draft resolution in the UNSC on alleged April 4 chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province purportedly carried out by the Syrian army.

    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    "The Westerners are deliberately trying to speed up this process and adopt this resolution as quickly as possible," Gatilov told Russian reporters in Brussels.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    UNSC Emergency Meeting on Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib
    "They can certainly introduce this issue for voting without consultations, but will obviously receive our categorical veto," Gatilov stressed.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    veto, UN Security Council, Russia, Syria
      American Socialist
      this is so insane..
      how can America peddle the same lie, over and over again?

      Russia, China, and Venezuela must stand firm and VETO any Wars of Aggression by the US and friends.
      silkwillie
      Assad under the circumstances wouldn't be stupid enough to do this even if he had any chemical weapons left ,knowing full well the "moral" conscience of the world is and has been looking for any reason to destroy Syria and kill him
