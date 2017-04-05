West Risks Receiving Russia's 'Categorical Veto' Over UNSC Resolution on Syria

Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
"The Westerners are deliberately trying to speed up this process and adopt this resolution as quickly as possible," Gatilov told Russian reporters in Brussels.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete this is so insane.. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Assad under the circumstances wouldn't be stupid enough to do this even if he had any chemical weapons left ,knowing full well the "moral" conscience of the world is and has been looking for any reason to destroy Syria and kill him
American Socialist
how can America peddle the same lie, over and over again?
Russia, China, and Venezuela must stand firm and VETO any Wars of Aggression by the US and friends.
silkwillie