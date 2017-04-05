Moscow Believes Ankara Serious About Commitment to Syrian Truce

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova added that Turkey and Russia had some differences on Syria but were holding bilateral discussions on them.

"We take as a premise that Turkey did not simply state its support for these processes that were launched, in particular, in Astana, but it took the responsibility… These are commitments that were stated and affirmed at the highest level," Zakharova said, when asked if Ankara would be able to remain the guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria, given its disagreements with Damascus.

Earlier in the day, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik that Damascus considered Turkey "one of the countries that support terrorism." The ambassador accused Ankara of trying to create two new terrorist groups in Syria and violating Syria's sovereignty.