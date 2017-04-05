Register
    Syrian government army and militia fight for Palmyra

    Kremlin on Idlib Attack: Russia to Continue Supporting Assad in War on Terror

    The Kremlin spokesman commented on the chemical attack in Idlib blamed by Western states on Damascus.

    Russia will continue supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the fight against terrorism, Dmitry Peskov said.

    Answering a question on whether Russia is going to continue supporting Assad after the chemical attack in Idlib even if Moscow risks deteriorating relations with the US, Peskov said that "Russia and its Armed Forces continue the operation to support the anti-terrorist operation to liberate the country carried out by the Syrian Arab Republic's army."

    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    When asked to comment on Western states' accusations blaming the Syrian president for the attack, Peskov said that he has "nothing to add to the facts voiced by the Russian Defense Ministry."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    Russia will present Russian Defense Ministry's data on an airstrike on a plant producing chemical weapons in Syria at the UN Security Council, Peskov added.

    "As for Kremlin's plans, the plan is to continue the consistent line of the decisive fight against terrorism, which the Russian president has been conducting for years. We have repeatedly said that we lack international cooperation; and that happens not due to our fault. But despite this, Russia is determined to continue its efforts to combat terrorism," Peskov added.

    Kremlin believes "apocalyptic musings" about potential Western airstrikes against Syrian government forces following a reported chemical attack in Syria's Idlib are unacceptable.

    In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons under international control for their subsequent destruction in order to prevent them from becoming available to militants operating in the country.

      Blackie
      I find a lot of true Intel on FARS .
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      Now that is what you say when you are really fighting international terror and not secretly funding and arming it, all the while pretending and lying that you are fighting it.
    • Reply
      support
      I wonder if anyone has devoted any thought to the notion that if one bombs in the vicinity of highly populated areas that sooner or later a bomb is going to hit the chlorine tanks which chemical is used to make municipal drinking water potable. Also if you have ever worked in or around a hospital, you will know that these facilities are always very well-stocked with high-potency cleansing solvents which are used to keep that hospital sanitary which solvents can also be very toxic to humans if released into the air by a bomb blast.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      NATO is determined to help the terrorists and Israel. It is well documented that Assad was pressured into surrendering Syria's nuclear weapons. The process was monitored and documented. I also remember how Obama made it as difficult as possible, revealing convoy times and locations to ISIL for attack purposes.
      www.nytimes.com/2014/08/19/world/middleeast/syrias-chemical-arsenal-fully-destroyed-us-says.html?_r=

      There is also documented evidence that terrorists have had chemical weapons in both Iraq and Syria.
      www.newsweek.com/us-led-coalition-destroys-isis-chemical-weapons-factory-near-mosul-498250
      sputniknews.com/middleeast/201612291049117057-aleppo-chemical-weapons-production
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia MUST ask Turkey to remove the fence and place it on Turkish lands. Time to end SULTAN ERDOGAN ambitions before they go real far.
      See the distraction at UN over alleged Damascus chem attack? That was an attack, but the chem's were stored by the terrorists. in Syria sponsored by west.

      Russia SHOULD denounce this ... I MISS CHURKIN SOOO MUCH.. I SWEAR...HE would had ended that TRIBAL ATTACK on Russia by the ugly native U.N envoy from U.S.
    • Reply
      avatar
      vigilante
      Bashar al Assad and Trump have a thing in common: The bias of many mains steam media.
      When anything goes wrong, long before any investigation is done, they are guilty.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Trete
      This "chemical attack" has false flag written all over it. Just ask yourself, what did the Syrian Military have to gain by such an attack, NOTHING. So why would the Syrian Military carry out such an attack? To draw the wrath of the West down upon themselves? The only ones benefiting from this attack are the insurgents from increased western pressure on Syria and her allies.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I was reading the Zerohedge article and Trump supposedly blamed Assad. I'm not so sure that is true. This happened just after the US said it wasn't as insistent about getting rid of Assad. When the same thing happened in 2013, it was about the US sending SAMs to the terrorists and a possible US strike on Syria to win the war for terrorists. Why in the world would Assad use chem weapons under either of those circumstances? He wouldn't, ever.
      www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-05/trump-collision-course-putin-after-moscow-denies-syria-behind-chem
