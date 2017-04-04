Moscow's Food Embargo to Stay in Place Until West 'Treats Russia Appropriately'

BORSHCHEVKA (Tambov Region), (Sputnik) — Russia will not lift its retaliatory food embargo until the West changes its approach toward Moscow, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.
"I can assure you that we will not change anything until we are treated appropriately [by the West] but, unfortunately, judging by the current developments at the political level, our partners are not seeking to improve relations with us," Medvedev said at a meeting with employees of a meat processing plant in Russia's Tambov region.
The prime minister reminded that Russia had imposed the food embargo due to "well-known political and economic reasons."
"They treated us not very well so we were obliged to respond," Medvedev noted.
In turn, Russia introduced a food embargo on meat and dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow. The restrictive measures are set to be in force until December 31, 2017.
The Russian Agricultural Industry is doing well out of it. The Russian have a health diet because of it (do they really want our GM diet?_ and furthermore, why would Russia want the ungrateful moaners back? They could not even show compassion, in an adequate manner, following yesterday. Particularly the BBC. Russia sanction are not severe enough. Make them bigger and for a much longer time. The sanctions have done wonders on the Russian economy by making them more self reliant.
