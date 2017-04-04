Moscow's Food Embargo to Stay in Place Until West 'Treats Russia Appropriately'

BORSHCHEVKA (Tambov Region), (Sputnik) — Russia will not lift its retaliatory food embargo until the West changes its approach toward Moscow, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"I can assure you that we will not change anything until we are treated appropriately [by the West] but, unfortunately, judging by the current developments at the political level, our partners are not seeking to improve relations with us," Medvedev said at a meeting with employees of a meat processing plant in Russia's Tambov region.

The prime minister reminded that Russia had imposed the food embargo due to "well-known political and economic reasons."

"They treated us not very well so we were obliged to respond," Medvedev noted.

The European Union and the Unites States imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia, extending them several times.

In turn, Russia introduced a food embargo on meat and dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow. The restrictive measures are set to be in force until December 31, 2017.