© Photo: Host photo agency Russia, Belarus Settle Gas Dispute, Moscow to Resume Oil Supplies

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian oil deliveries to Belarus may resume as early as in April following the settlement of a long-running gas dispute between Moscow and Minsk, Rusian deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg earlier on Monday that Russia and Belarus agreed to finalize the settlement of all bilateral controversial issues in the next 10 days.

"We will attempt to resume annual oil supplies [in the amount of 24 million tonnes] as soon as possible, may be as early as in April, depending on technical possibilities," Dvorkovich said.