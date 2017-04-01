Syrian Social Nationalists to Visit Moscow to Discuss Geneva, Lebanese Election

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Syrian Social Nationalist Party May Visit Moscow to Discuss Geneva Talks

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A delegation of members from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), which is a part of the Damascus platform of Syrian opposition, is expected to visit Moscow on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the ongoing intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, as well as the prospects of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections, Tarek Ahmad, a member of the party, told Sputnik.

"During our three-day visit we plan to discuss in Moscow outcome of Geneva talks, the role of our party in the intra-Syrian dialogue and future relations between our party and Russian parties. Besides, our party plays an important role in the politics of Lebanon as we have a minister in the Lebanese government and several members in the country’s parliament. We are going to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon and how our party can play a role as a secular force," Ahmad, who is also the Damascus platform's spokesman, said.

According to the politician, the delegates are expected to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and representatives from Russia's political parties.

The parliamentary elections in Lebanon were supposed to take place in 2014 but were postponed twice due to the parliament's failure to elect a new president. While the elections are expected to take place between May 20 and June 21, they will likely be postponed again, as the country missed the March 21 deadline for informing voters of an election 90 days prior to the day.

Friday is the last day of the fifth round of the UN-backed talks on the settlement of the Syrian crisis. This latest round started in Geneva on March 23.

