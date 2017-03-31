Register
22:15 GMT +3
31 March 2017
    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)

    Russia Being Forced to Enter Confrontation With NATO - Moscow

    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Politics
    244672

    Moscow is being forced to assume a confrontational stance in relations with NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, NATO is not ready to return to practical cooperation with Russia in countering real threats to regional and global security.

    "We are being practically pressured to assume a confrontational paradigm of relations based on  the logic of a military standoff," the ministry said in a statement commenting on the results of the recent Russia-NATO Council meeting at the level of ambassadors in Brussels.

    Only fundamental changes in the nature of NATO could lead to eventual improvement of the European security, the ministry said.

    "Once again, NATO showed that it puts its ideological dogmas ahead of real work on resolving global problems," the ministry said in a statement commenting on the results of the recent Russia-NATO Council meeting at the level of ambassadors in Brussels.

    "The conclusion is that only a fundamental change of the nature of the Alliance, which has been hopelessly stuck in its own past, could bring about a chance for improvement of the European security situation," the statement said.

    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO 'Obviously Preparing for a Conflict' on Its Eastern Border
    NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in the internal conflict as justification for the move.

    Steps were taken in this regard during last year's summit in Warsaw, when a decision to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced, as well as during February's ministerial meeting, when the alliance decided to boost naval presence in the Black Sea.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations of involvement in Ukraine that have not been supported by factual evidence, also warning that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.

    NATO, Russia
      ViTran
      Muricans gagging for WW three .... as they think it will be like WW One and Two .... everywhere but Murican soil ... When Muricans find it is on Murican soil, Muricans will stop laughing
      hopscotch64
      The headline should read; "Russia Talks to Deaf Ears". It is as obvious as the nose on your face that the US/NATO cabal is preparing for war with Russia and has been for years. Military build up on the Russian border, daily anti Russian propaganda, missile defense, military exercises, sanctions to weaken Russia etc. all part of a classic war preparation scenario. I guess it is better late than never for Russia to realize the dire threat the United States and NATO poses to it's survival as an independent state.
