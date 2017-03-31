Russia Being Forced to Enter Confrontation With NATO - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, NATO is not ready to return to practical cooperation with Russia in countering real threats to regional and global security.

"We are being practically pressured to assume a confrontational paradigm of relations based on the logic of a military standoff," the ministry said in a statement commenting on the results of the recent Russia-NATO Council meeting at the level of ambassadors in Brussels.

Only fundamental changes in the nature of NATO could lead to eventual improvement of the European security, the ministry said.

"Once again, NATO showed that it puts its ideological dogmas ahead of real work on resolving global problems," the ministry said in a statement commenting on the results of the recent Russia-NATO Council meeting at the level of ambassadors in Brussels.

"The conclusion is that only a fundamental change of the nature of the Alliance, which has been hopelessly stuck in its own past, could bring about a chance for improvement of the European security situation," the statement said.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in the internal conflict as justification for the move.

Steps were taken in this regard during last year's summit in Warsaw, when a decision to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced, as well as during February's ministerial meeting, when the alliance decided to boost naval presence in the Black Sea.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations of involvement in Ukraine that have not been supported by factual evidence, also warning that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.