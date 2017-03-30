Register
20:28 GMT +330 March 2017
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before speaking to State Department employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington

    Tillerson's Visit to Russia May Take Place in Next 2 Weeks - US Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    27810

    US State Secretary Rex Tillerson may visit Russia in the next two weeks, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Administration Committed to Strengthening Ties With Turkey – Tillerson
    ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Russia was ready to discuss the issue of counterterrorism in case Tillerson pays a visit to the country.

    "We are hopeful that in the next two weeks we'll have a visit by our secretary of state… I didn't confirm [the meeting]. I said I hope that we will have it. Wait for the announcement — it hasn't been made yet — either by state department or foreign ministry," Tefft said on the sidelines of the International Arctic Forum, adding that "there's a lot of of issues there that the White House has to study and work out."

    Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said no specific data for Tillerson’s visit has been set yet.

    Last week, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Tillerson planned to travel to Russia in April, following media reports which indicated April 12 as the date of his visit.

      bobbibrestel
      Something will happen. Don't know what. Clinton and Obama still pulling the strings for Soros apparently.
