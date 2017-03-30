Register
    British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as Big Ben in central London

    EU Unlikely to Agree on Brexit Deals Benefiting UK to Avoid Exodus From Bloc

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Politics
    The United Kingdom should not count on any favors when negotiating post-Brexit deals with the European Union, as the bloc is seeking a "painful divorce," a course which would serve as a lesson to other member states that may consider taking their own leave from the bloc, member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Richard Wood told Sputnik.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Brexit Served: UK, EU to Face Off Over Exit Details, €60 Bln Debt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the United Kingdom finally triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, who promised to publish the EU leaders' draft response within 48 hours.

    "We should not wait for any favors when negotiating with the European Union. The EU indeed wants this divorce to be as painful as possible. What they are trying to do… they are trying to frighten the people because they can feel that other members want to leave the bloc as well," Wood said.

    According to the politician, Brussels is attempting to endanger Brexit's smooth transition by sowing discord between the UK and Scotland, and by "playing on the SNP government’s obsession with its own political aims and its own priority of independence."

    The island nation's decision to leave the bloc has been repeatedly criticized by Scottish politicians, including First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon who claim that the outcome of the vote neglected Edinburgh's will to stay in the European Union. On Tuesday, the devolved parliament voted in favor of a bid to hold a referendum on gaining independence from the United Kingdom against the backdrop of Brexit.

    "I have no doubt that Ms. Sturgeon from Scotland, who now wants to have another Scottish referendum, being promised handsomely by the EU," Wood claimed.

    Following the delivery of Brexit letter to Brussels, a number of EU leaders and officials warned that the procedure would hurt the United Kingdom. This group includes French President Francois Hollande, who promised London an "economically painful" divorce, and EU parliament chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, who said lawmakers would veto the Brexit deal if it proved too generous.

