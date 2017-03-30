Moscow Reveals Issues to Be Discussed at NATO-Russian Council

"Among the priority issues for us, which the Russian side plans to raise today, is the predictability of military activity, reducing the risks of escalation as a result of casual military incidents, regional issues. We will also raise the issue of NATO's increasing military presence and training activity near the Russian borders," Zakharova said at a briefing.
The first NRC meeting since NATO-Russian relations deterioration over Ukraine crises took place on April 20 at the level of permanent envoys, but failed to yield any significant results, as the sides disagreed on a number of geopolitical issues. Another NRC meeting, at the ambassadorial level, was held in Brussels on July 13.
