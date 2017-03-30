Moscow Reveals Issues to Be Discussed at NATO-Russian Council

© AFP 2017/ Armin Weigel / dpa NATO Buildup: 'There Can Be No Security in Europe If It is Against Russia'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the next meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) on the level of ambassadors would take place March 30.

"Among the priority issues for us, which the Russian side plans to raise today, is the predictability of military activity, reducing the risks of escalation as a result of casual military incidents, regional issues. We will also raise the issue of NATO's increasing military presence and training activity near the Russian borders," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The first NRC meeting since NATO-Russian relations deterioration over Ukraine crises took place on April 20 at the level of permanent envoys, but failed to yield any significant results, as the sides disagreed on a number of geopolitical issues. Another NRC meeting, at the ambassadorial level, was held in Brussels on July 13.