Egyptian President, Saudi King Hold Meeting in Jordan Amid Thaw in Relations

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Both leaders left the forum debating chamber following the speech of the Egyptian president, the Al-Ahram media reported.

The 30-minute-long meeting reportedly initiated by Jordan King Abdullah II was not included in the summit’s timetable. Details of the leaders' conversation remain unknown.

The thaw in Saudi-Egyptian relations, which deteriorated last year because of the countries' differences over the Syrian conflict, began earlier in March when the Saudi Aramco oil company decided to resume fuel supplies to Egypt suspended in October.

The Arab League is a regional organization comprising 21 states as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Syria is not represented at the summit, which kicked off on Wednesday in Jordan, because of the civil war in the country.