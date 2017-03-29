West Ignores Paris Protests Caused by Police Killing - Zakharova

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Chinese citizen was shot dead after a standoff with French police in Paris. The killing has already caused protests against police brutality and mass detentions.

French Chinese Community Protest After Chinese Man Was Shot Dead By The Police: https://t.co/N5PXqYyopK pic.twitter.com/5ZqB9i7X5H — YOMYOMF (@yomyomf) 29 марта 2017 г.

"Following the murder committed by police officers (legal grounds of the attack caused concerns of local residents), about 150 people took to the streets. The fifth part of the protesters has been detained. Apart from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, no… foreign service has expressed concerns over respect for freedoms and democracy. Any statements from foreign offices or state departments… has not appeared," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, noting the relative absence of Western officials' condemnation to the Paris event and subsequent protest detentions, in contrast to how they reacted to the unauthorized rally that took place in Moscow on Sunday.

On Sunday, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny organized an anti-corruption rally without the permission of Moscow authorities in the Russian capital, which was attended by approximately 8,000 people, with over 600 people, including Navalny himself, being detained by police.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Participants in an unauthorized rally on Moscow's Pushkin Square.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov UK Foreign Office Urge Russia to Release People Detained at Unauthorized Rallies

Similar rallies also took place in St. Petersburg, Voronezh, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, as well as several other cities across Russia. On Monday, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the majority of the detained participants of the rally had already been released.

Following the rally, Western countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and France, as well as other international institutions, such as the Council of Europe, expressed concerns over the treatment of the protesters and called on Moscow to release those that had been detained.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow cannot agree with or take the statements in to account, because of the unauthorized nature of the rallies in Russia.