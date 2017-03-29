Register
14:08 GMT +329 March 2017
    A woman holds a Chinese flag during a protest in front of the police headquarters in the 19th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2017, following the death of a Chinese national during a police intervention on March 26

    West Ignores Paris Protests Caused by Police Killing - Zakharova

    © AFP 2017/ GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    Foreign ministries of western countries have ignored the protests and subsequent detentions prompted by a recent killing of a Chinese national by French policemen, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Chinese citizen was shot dead after a standoff with French police in Paris. The killing has already caused protests against police brutality and mass detentions.

    "Following the murder committed by police officers (legal grounds of the attack caused concerns of local residents), about 150 people took to the streets. The fifth part of the protesters has been detained. Apart from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, no… foreign service has expressed concerns over respect for freedoms and democracy. Any statements from foreign offices or state departments… has not appeared," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, noting the relative absence of Western officials' condemnation to the Paris event and subsequent protest detentions, in contrast to how they reacted to the unauthorized rally that took place in Moscow on Sunday.

    On Sunday, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny organized an anti-corruption rally without the permission of Moscow authorities in the Russian capital, which was attended by approximately 8,000 people, with over 600 people, including Navalny himself, being detained by police.

    Participants in an unauthorized rally on Moscow's Pushkin Square.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Participants in an unauthorized rally on Moscow's Pushkin Square.

    Police officers detain a participant in the unauthorized anti-corruption rally on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    UK Foreign Office Urge Russia to Release People Detained at Unauthorized Rallies
    Similar rallies also took place in St. Petersburg, Voronezh, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, as well as several other cities across Russia. On Monday, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the majority of the detained participants of the rally had already been released.

    Following the rally, Western countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and France, as well as other international institutions, such as the Council of Europe, expressed concerns over the treatment of the protesters and called on Moscow to release those that had been detained.

    On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow cannot agree with or take the statements in to account, because of the unauthorized nature of the rallies in Russia.

      marcanhalt
      Normally, whenever I hear, read or see her face, I am eager to hear anything from Maria Zakharova. This time, however, she gives me much food for thought in such a short article. The question is, how far down into another societies dealings should another country's mainstream press take an interest? The promotion here, according to Maria, is that the West is not showing any interest in (a) the victim, a Chinese, (b) that it appeared to be police brutality, or (c) that the rallies caused some to be detained and questioned? What, if any, is that any concern to me especially in the light of hundreds being killed by errant airstrikes on innocent people by American fly boys in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan? "I am sorry, Maria, but not today."
