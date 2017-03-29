Russia to Step Up Cooperation With Arab League to Settle Regional Crises - Putin

© AP Photo/ Ahmed Abdel Fatah US Issues Security Warning for Americans Ahead of Arab League Summit in Jordan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia intends to step up cooperation with the Arab League to ensure a prompt political and diplomatic settlement of regional crises.

"Russia plans to build partnership with the Arab League in order to ensure a prompt political and diplomatic settlement of regional crises, as well as post-conflict reconstruction of the affected territories," Putin said in a telegram of greetings to the Arab League summit participants published on the Kremlin website.

He added that Russia will keep paying special attention to measures to strengthen the regime of cessation of hostilities in Syria and the fight against terrorist structures there.