Register
02:00 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Abkhazia update

    Russian UN Envoy Says Georgia May Wreck Geneva Talks on South Ossetia, Abkhazia

    © RIA Novosti. Mihail Mokrushin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13830

    Georgia’s attempts to take a resolution on breakaway South Ossetia and Abkhazia to the UN General Assembly they are barred from attending undermine the established Geneva format of talks, Russia’s acting envoy to the United Nations, Pyotr Ilyichev, said Tuesday.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Foreign Ministry of Russia, which recognizes the sovereignty of Georgia’s former regions, accused Tbilisi last week of tabling a "blatantly politicized" draft resolution on refugees and internally displaced people at the 34th UN Human Rights Council.

    "Geneva discussions on security and stability in South Caucasus are a well-established format for settling conflicts between Georgia on the one hand and Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the other … If Georgia and its patrons continue dragging security discussions to New York in absence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, this could be the end of Geneva discussions," Ilyichev said after Tuesday's talks.

    Iliichev stressed that the situation in South Ossetia is stable and should be dealt with within the framework of the Geneva talks and not at the UN Security Council

    "The situation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia is not a conflict situation and hardly should the Security Council divert its attention in order to consider this issue," Iliichev said. "The Geneva Discussion on Security and Stability in the Transcaucasia proved to be an effective platform for addressing the differences between Georgia from one side and Abkhazia and South Ossetia from the other."

    Residents of Abkhazian capital of Sukhumi rejoicing as Russia recognizes Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia as independent state.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Popov
    Georgia Aims to Derail Geneva Talks With Claims on Abkhazia, S Ossetia - Moscow
    Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine raised the issue during closed UN Security Council consultations of the upcoming elections and referendum in South Ossetia at the request of Georgia.

    Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia, where many held Russian passports, prompting Russia to interfere.

    A five-year war with Russia led to a pullout of Georgian troops from the breakaway region and recognition of independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia by Moscow. The United States does not recognize their claim and has prevented republics’ officials from coming to UN assemblies in New York.

    Related:

    NATO Not Recognizing Abkhazia's March 12 Parliamentary Elections
    Abkhazian President Says Confident of Peaceful Conduct of Sunday's Elections
    Tags:
    talks, UN Security Council, South Ossetia, Georgia, Abkhazia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok