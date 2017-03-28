London Backs Sanctions on Russia - UK Foreign Ministry Official

"The United Kingdom fully supports the EU sanctions in response to Russia's illegal activities in Ukraine. It clearly demonstrates Europe's intent to ensure implementation of the Minsk agreements by Russia, including the termination of providing support from the Russian side to separatists," the official said.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it considers the court decision "illegal, groundless and politicized."
Rosneft filed a lawsuit in November 2014 to the High Court of Justice of England and Wales over the implementation of restrictive measures against the company, which were authorized by the Council of the European Union over Russia's actions alleged destabilization of Ukraine.
Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities. In February 2015, the two sides reached a peace agreement after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The sides have accused each other of violating the agreement since then.
The European Union, the United States and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the conflict. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the Ukrainian domestic conflict and is not involved in the events in the region.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Considering our level of debt, around £2 trillion, and capital flight especially of Russian money our government's desire for economic suicide is a measure of its corruption. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But Russia does NOT have to abide by the Minsk agreement!!! It's Kiev and the Donbass people who have to abide by it!! They might as well say Germany and France and Belarus have to abide by it as well because they helped broker the agreement. Anyway EU and UK have a HATE session going on against Russia, so anything goes!!!
