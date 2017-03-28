Moldova's Dodon Signs Decree on Referendum Over Expansion of Presidential Powers

"I decided to initiate a consultative referendum on four issues," Dodon said at a news conference.
According to Dodon, the referendum would allow the Moldova leadership to assess the public support of the expansion of presidential powers in terms of dissolving the parliament and launching snap parliamentary elections.
Another key issue on the agenda of the referendum will be the reduction of lawmakers in the Moldova parliament from 101 to 71, the president said.
