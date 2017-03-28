Moldova's Dodon Signs Decree on Referendum Over Expansion of Presidential Powers

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf Moldovan President to Sign Cooperation Accord With EAEU Despite PM Objections

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldova President Igor Dodon signed a decree on Tuesday authorizing a consultative referendum on a number of issues, including the expansion of presidential powers and snap parliamentary elections.

"I decided to initiate a consultative referendum on four issues," Dodon said at a news conference.

According to Dodon, the referendum would allow the Moldova leadership to assess the public support of the expansion of presidential powers in terms of dissolving the parliament and launching snap parliamentary elections.

Another key issue on the agenda of the referendum will be the reduction of lawmakers in the Moldova parliament from 101 to 71, the president said.