Growing Iran-Russia Ties Developing Into Strategic Relations - Rouhani

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rouhani noted that all the earlier joint projects in the spheres of energy, industry and trade were being implemented which signaled that the countries cooperated on a new level, having moved toward the realization of large-scale long-term projects.

"The relations between our two countries demonstrate the development of our bilateral ties over the past year in the context of economy and the trade and tourism growth. The decisions which have been made in the latest months show that we are moving toward the multifaceted development and strategic relations," Rouhani said following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rouhani is paying an official visit to Russia on March 27-28 at the invitation of the Russian president.