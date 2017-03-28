Lavrov Sheds Light on How Russia's UN Envoy is Being Determined

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Envoy to NATO Grushko Main Candidate for Russian Ambassador to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s previous envoy to the United Nations Churkin, who had occupied the post since 2006, passed away in New York on February 20, on the eve of his 65th birthday.

"The determination of the candidature for the position of Russia's permanent representative in New York is carried out in line with a formal procedure. After the government confirms [the candidature], it will be announced," Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Earlier in March, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya could be appointed for the position, while another Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said that the matter had not been agreed upon yet.