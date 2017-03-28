Macron Refuses to Attend France-Russia Dialogue Meeting in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Majority of French presidential candidates are going to attend or send their representatives later on Tuesday at a meeting in Paris organized by the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association devoted to the discussion of the future of bilateral relations, whereas independent candidate Emanuel Macron turned down the invitation, Nicolas Dhuicq, a board member of the Association, told Sputnik.

"On Tuesday, the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association is going to hold a meeting with all presidential candidates. Jean-Luc Melenchon is sending his representative Djordje Kuzmanovic, Francois Fillon — Axel Poniatowski, Marine Le Pen will be represented by David Rachline, Benoit Hamon – by Pascal Cherki. Other presidential candidates, who are going to attend the meeting, are Nicolas Dupont Aignan, Jacques Cheminade and Francois Asselineau. Emanuel Macron rejected an invitation," Dhuicq said.

On March 16, Thierry Mariani, who is a co-president of the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association, said that this meeting would provide an opportunity to ask how the candidates envision the Russian-French relations if elected and raise the issue of anti-Russian sanctions.

Macron's stance on the French-Russian ties has been in stark contrast with the positions of his major rivals National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans Party candidate Francois Fillon who called for improvement of bilateral relations. During the first round of presidential TV debates, Macron said that France should not move closer to Russia and needs more independence in its foreign policy.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates will take part in the presidential race, according to the French Constitutional Council's president.