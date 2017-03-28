Register
28 March 2017
    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election (LtoR) Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans and candidate of the French centre-right, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party (PS) pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017.

    Macron Refuses to Attend France-Russia Dialogue Meeting in Paris

    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Independent French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron refused to attend a meeting in Paris organized by the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association devoted to the discussion of the future of bilateral relations.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off With 62% - Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Majority of French presidential candidates are going to attend or send their representatives later on Tuesday at a meeting in Paris organized by the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association devoted to the discussion of the future of bilateral relations, whereas independent candidate Emanuel Macron turned down the invitation, Nicolas Dhuicq, a board member of the Association, told Sputnik.

    "On Tuesday, the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association is going to hold a meeting with all presidential candidates. Jean-Luc Melenchon is sending his representative Djordje Kuzmanovic, Francois Fillon — Axel Poniatowski, Marine Le Pen will be represented by David Rachline, Benoit Hamon – by Pascal Cherki. Other presidential candidates, who are going to attend the meeting, are Nicolas Dupont Aignan, Jacques Cheminade and Francois Asselineau. Emanuel Macron rejected an invitation," Dhuicq said.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Down by 2% - Poll
    On March 16, Thierry Mariani, who is a co-president of the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association, said that this meeting would provide an opportunity to ask how the candidates envision the Russian-French relations if elected and raise the issue of anti-Russian sanctions.

    Macron's stance on the French-Russian ties has been in stark contrast with the positions of his major rivals National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans Party candidate Francois Fillon who called for improvement of bilateral relations. During the first round of presidential TV debates, Macron said that France should not move closer to Russia and needs more independence in its foreign policy.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates will take part in the presidential race, according to the French Constitutional Council's president.

