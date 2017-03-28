Macron Refuses to Attend France-Russia Dialogue Meeting in Paris

"On Tuesday, the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association is going to hold a meeting with all presidential candidates. Jean-Luc Melenchon is sending his representative Djordje Kuzmanovic, Francois Fillon — Axel Poniatowski, Marine Le Pen will be represented by David Rachline, Benoit Hamon – by Pascal Cherki. Other presidential candidates, who are going to attend the meeting, are Nicolas Dupont Aignan, Jacques Cheminade and Francois Asselineau. Emanuel Macron rejected an invitation," Dhuicq said.
Macron's stance on the French-Russian ties has been in stark contrast with the positions of his major rivals National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans Party candidate Francois Fillon who called for improvement of bilateral relations. During the first round of presidential TV debates, Macron said that France should not move closer to Russia and needs more independence in its foreign policy.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates will take part in the presidential race, according to the French Constitutional Council's president.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But.. HOW is POSSIBLE Russia doesn't EVER understand!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course he will not attend, because he is a serving puppet of USA
cast235
giorgoskaz11