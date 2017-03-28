Kremlin Will Not Respond to Ukraine's Blocking of Russian Companies' Work

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to media reports, activists blocked Russian Sportmaster and Gloria Jeans shops in Kiev. Last weekend the Azov battalion held several demonstrations near shopping malls. Earlier in March, Ukrainian radicals blocked Russian Sberbank offices in Ukrainian cities.

"Of course, there can be no question of Russia using some barbaric methods, as it happens in Ukraine, endangering the rights of private owners. Russia has never violated international agreements, commitments, never violated the rights of investors," Peskov told journalists.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Banks to Backfire on Ukrainian Economy

Moscow hopes the Ukrainian authorities will protect the interests of foreign investors and their property from attacks by radicals, Peskov said.

"We… expect that the interests of foreign investors, which Russian companies are in Ukraine, will be ensured and protected by the state if this state is capable. We hope the Ukrainian state will protect the private property of foreign investors from attacks by ultra-nationalist, extremist elements," Peskov told reporters.

He said the Kremlin is concerned over the oppression of Russian investors in Ukraine.

"In this case, it is hardly possible to talk at all about any investment climate, investment reliability of the country. It is obvious that this is a country with zero investment reliability after what has happened," Peskov said.