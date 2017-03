KIEV (Sputnik) — Kvirikashvili proposed at the meeting on Monday to welcome Groysman at the time of the the Silk Road summit in late November.

"It will be another step to deepen our cooperation," Groysman said, accepting the invitation, as quoted by the press service.

The parties also agreed to hold a meeting of a joint Intergovernmental Commission for economic cooperation on April 12-13, according to the press service.