Macron Gains 1-Point Lead Over Le Pen in 1st Round of Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is projected to win the first round of presidential election with 26 percent of votes, while the National Front party leader Marine Le Pen is set to receive 25 percent, a BVA poll showed on Saturday.

The voting intention figures for Macron increased by 1 percent, compared to the previous poll, while chances of the far-right candidate dropped by 1 percent.

The rating of The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon has slipped 2.5 percent down to 17 percent.

The level of support for leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon rose by 2 percent to 14 percent, allowing him to leave Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, who, on the contrary, lost 1 percent, behind with 11.5 percent of votes.

The survey took place between March 22 and March 24 among 1,431 registered voters.

The first round of presidential election is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is scheduled for May 7.