Tunisia Summons UK Ambassador Over New Ban on Electronics on Flights

"Tunisia is surprised by this decision, which was taken without consultation with the Tunisian authorities or informing them in advance," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by The Telegraph on Friday.
Earlier this week, the United States announced a ban on electronic devices larger than a cellphone in carry-on on direct flights to the United States from a number of states, including Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United Kingdom has introduced a similar restriction on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.
The prohibited electronic devices are allowed in checked-in luggage only.
Both the United States and the United Kingdom explained the new ban by the ongoing international terrorism threat.
