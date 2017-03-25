Tunisia Summons UK Ambassador Over New Ban on Electronics on Flights

© AFP 2017/ Mikael Fritzon / TT News Agency Lack of Detection Equipment Prompting Swedish US-Style 'Electronics Ban'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tunisia has summoned the British ambassador over the decision of the United Kingdom to prohibit passengers on flights from Tunisia from having some electronics in their carry-on, Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry has announced.

"Tunisia is surprised by this decision, which was taken without consultation with the Tunisian authorities or informing them in advance," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by The Telegraph on Friday.

Earlier this week, the United States announced a ban on electronic devices larger than a cellphone in carry-on on direct flights to the United States from a number of states, including Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United Kingdom has introduced a similar restriction on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

The prohibited electronic devices are allowed in checked-in luggage only.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom explained the new ban by the ongoing international terrorism threat.