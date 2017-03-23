Moscow Shocked by Russian Ex-Lawmaker's 'Demonstrative' Killing in Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She asserted that the are grounds to suggest "that this is a prepared contract killing that has all the features of a demonstrative action."
"Moscow is shocked in connection with the information received about the audacious killing on March 23 in central Kiev of former State Duma lawmaker Denis Voronenkov," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.
Russia hopes that the Ukrainian investigation into ex-lawmaker Denis Voronenkov's killing will be carried out impartially without politics, she said.
"Moscow hopes that law enforcement agencies of Ukraine will still be able to quickly solve the crime, determine its genuine mastermind and of course perpetrators without politicization based on objective data."
The Russian former lawmaker was shot dead in central Kiev.
Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.
After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THIS was a CIA type killing. Most likely influenced or sent by McCain, Biden, or one of those MANURE BAGS.
cast235
Kiev is a PUPPET GOV, established by U.S and E.U, NATO to RAILROAD Ukraine into E.U NATO.. Nothing else.
IF I was the WAFFEN SS , I would be extremely careful how I handle this one.
Russia is EXTREMELY touchy about politicians and diplomats. Ukraine doesn't really need what will arrive out of this one. NO don't expect Russia to say ANYTHING, accept ANYTHING after it retaliate.
I wouldn't.
And I noticed one thing. FINALLY Russia is getting BORED. Wants sanctions and NOT make ups. So go figure.
Like the saying go. Man needs to know it's limitations. Or pay consequences.
ANY meddling in Russian affairs may have consequences from now on. THANKS to a BUNCH of irresponsible politicians in Washington E.U , U.K NATO.
And UKRAINE will need Russia BADLY.
U.S is BANKRUPT. SO is E.U. And both are in serious troubles.
Power is shifting and FAST.
Now E.U want to go and bend OVER in China. Knowing where the next BIG THING will happen. China will be no 1 economy. And IF it';s wise it will DRAG Russia.
because Russia will benefit IMMENSELY, by a POWERFUL RICH , RUSSIA>
Ukraine should WISE UP, before the HEAT really begin. And is VERY CLOSE.
TIP? OK.. Investors are getting TIRED of no performance, SUPER DEBT that Ukraine won't be able to pay, and so are IMF members. Go figure.
Russia China etc, could REFUSE to place their shares for Ukraine.
Prepare, the carts to go begging for food.