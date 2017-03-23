Claims of Russia-Trump Campaign Coordination to Damage Clinton False - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23 (Sputnik) — A CNN report cited unnamed US officials as saying Wednesday that "people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready" to damage Hillary Clinton.
"This is more information without any sources, which cannot be commented on, nor perceived as some kind of serious material," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the CNN broadcaster's report.
During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.
Russian authorities, including the Kremlin spokesman, have repeatedly refuted the allegations on Russia's alleged role in the US election calling them groundless and lacking proof.
