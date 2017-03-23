Register
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks in Washington. (File)

    Claims of Russia-Trump Campaign Coordination to Damage Clinton False - Kremlin

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    The latest US media assertions of coordination between Russian operatives and US President Donald Trump's campaign associates to release information damaging his Democratic Party counterpart ahead of the 2016 elections cannot be taken seriously, the Kremlin said Thursday.

    MOSCOW, March 23 (Sputnik) — A CNN report cited unnamed US officials as saying Wednesday that "people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready" to damage Hillary Clinton.

    "This is more information without any sources, which cannot be commented on, nor perceived as some kind of serious material," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the CNN broadcaster's report.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    Top Dems' Lobbyists Giving Money to Clinton Team Have Ties to Russia - Reports
    On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

    During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.

    Russian authorities, including the Kremlin spokesman, have repeatedly refuted the allegations on Russia's alleged role in the US election calling them groundless and lacking proof.

    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Russia
      moron certainty
      Time to ban any further media generated nonsense about this issue, and start firing and arresting people. Instead of allowing women to continually crucify men in the workplace over false sexual harassment allegations which have gotten out of control, it is time to replace this with holding media organizations accountable for knowingly publishing false stories trying to increase their ratings at the expense of the truth. If it is all emotional, then stop persecuting men,
      and start fighting against premeditated media lies, instead.
