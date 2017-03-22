Russia to Judge Israel’s Implementation of Syrian Agreements by Actions - Lavrov

"During Israel’s prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu's] second to latest visit to Moscow he and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin achieved a clear agreement about the way Russian and Israeli militaries could cooperate in relation to the situation in Syria," Lavrov said, commenting on last week's Israeli strikes on the Syrian Armed Forces posts near Damascus.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel would continue its efforts to prevent attempts at arming Hezbollah, and threatened to destroy Syrian ballistic missile defense squadrons if they prevented Israeli forces from carrying out their goal.
Syrian President Bashar Assad, in turn, pointed out that Syria would not base its policies on such statements and expressed hope that Russia's influence would stop Israel from carrying out the strikes.
