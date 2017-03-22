© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Over 150 Militants Eliminated Since Syrian Army Op Near Damascus - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Increased activity of Syrian militants is aimed at disrupting Geneva talks on Syrian reconciliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Concerning the militants’ attempts to fuel tensions in Syria through boosting military activities, which occurs alongside the increased number of terror attacks – I have no doubts, that it is aimed at the disruption or serious complication of the Geneva talks," Lavrov said.

Russia is hoping that the results of Astana talks on Syria, including the recommendations on the Syrian constitution, may be of use at Geneva talks, Lavrov added.

"We are hoping that the groundwork that was discussed in Astana, including first attempts to visualize the Syrian constitution, they will help to keep moving forward in Geneva as well," Lavrov said at a pres conference.

Moreover, Moscow expects all the invited parties to the intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva to arrive in the Swiss city and hopes for direct dialogue, Lavrov said.

"I expect that everyone who was invited to Geneva will arrive, and that a businesslike conversation will take place with the participation of all the Syrian parties," Lavrov said at a press briefing.

He pointed out that "there is no way around direct dialogue," and expressed support for UN Special Envoy Staffan De Mistura's efforts to facilitate direct talks on Thursday.

Russia will work with Turkey to seek Kurdish involvement at intra-Syrian negotiations despite Ankara's ambivalent stance toward the ethnic group, Sergei Lavrov said.

"We will continue to look for solutions to this issue with our Turkish partners, including through contacts on the Astana platform, but it is not possible to postpone it in the long run," Lavrov said at a briefing.

He noted the importance of "finding a solution on how to attract the Kurds to the Geneva talks."

"It is not very easy to do, you know Turkey's position," the Russian foreign minister said.

Russia has drawn the attention of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to the necessity to organize an inclusive intra-Syrian meeting in Geneva, however, the attempts of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) to usurp the right to be a sole opposition negotiator are "the path toward a dead-end," Lavrov said.

"We have drawn the attention to the task to provide the inclusive composition of the opposition delegation… It follows directly from the resolution 2254 and the 2012 Geneva communique, which is being cited by opposition figures from the so-called HNC, who are trying to usurp the right to represent the entire Syrian opposition… This is a path to a dead-end," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The next round of the Geneva talks is scheduled for March 23.



