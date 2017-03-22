China’s Special Envoy for Syria Arrives in Geneva for Syria Reconciliation Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also confirmed earlier in the day that Xie would participate in the UN-brokered talks on the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

"Mr. Xie arrived in Geneva the previous night," the source said, without specifying what meetings Xie was expected to hold in the Swiss city.

The fifth round of the Geneva intra-Syrian talks will start on Thursday. UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy will open the negotiations, while UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to address the participants of the talks on Friday after returning from Ankara.