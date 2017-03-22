China Welcomes UN Syria Talks, Plans to Send Special Envoy to Geneva

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The spokesperson added that both the Syrian government and opposition should use the negotiations as an opportunity to work towards settlement agreements over the current situation in Syria.

"China welcomes holding of the fifth round of the UN peace talks," Hua said at a press conference.

"Special Envoy [of the Chinese Government on the Syrian Issue] Xie Xiaoyan will visit Geneva for participating in the talks, he will continue contributing to the achievement of peace through negotiations, will pay the positive and constructive role in the process of finding the political accord in Syria," Hua added.

The new round of intra-Syrian talks under the UN auspices is expected to start in Geneva on Thursday. The Damascus delegation and the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) confirmed their participation in the talks, with representatives of the Syrian armed groups also expected to participate.