21 March 2017
    Dark clouds hang over the Reichstag, the German parliament Bundestag building, in Berlin

    What's Behind German Intelligence Chief's Warning of 'Greater Russian Threat'

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    542620

    President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Bruno Kahl suggested that Russia could meddle in the country's upcoming elections, although Moscow has always maintained that it does not engage in such activities. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov dismissed these unfounded claims as disinformation.

    It has become customary to invoke the supposed threat emanating from Russia in the West and Germany is no exception, he said.

    Germans "have also resorted to this social tactic, speaking not only about 'scary Russian hackers,' but also soldiers. German intelligence services have not merely tried to spread misleading information through media, but have adopted a more fundamental approach. They have used more or less rational grounds [to criticize Russia], but have failed to take one aspect into account. All Russian activities in Kaliningrad and Crimea have been undertaken in response to NATO's eastward expansion," the analyst explained.

    These comments came after Kahl told Der Spiegel that the Russian leadership could try to influence the outcome of the German elections because Moscow wants Berlin to lift anti-Russian sanctions. He also asserted that "the Russian threat has become greater," adding that the BND is "taking it extremely seriously."

    View of Stockholm's old town rooftops from top of a building at the Riddarholmen island in Sweden´s capital
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters
    "It isn't just the propaganda threat. Conventional issues are likewise returning to the agenda," he elaborated. "Russia has doubled its forces on its western border – and we aren't just talking about Iskander missiles. There are also a lot of missiles in the Crimea region. And conventional armed forces. You can't interpret all that as being part of a defensive stance against the West. It also must be seen as a potential threat."

    High-ranking Russian officials have always said that any deployments along the country's western border are purely defensive and come as a response to NATO's unprecedented military buildup in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region.

    Svyatenkov also suggested that German intelligence services could be trying to use the non-existent threat from Russia to convince the government and the people to boost the military budget.

    "This could be used to convince Germans to support increased military spending, something the United States has strongly advocated," he said. "In addition, Germany has always been Russia's geopolitical rival."

    The Trump administration has been critical of the NATO members who spend less than the required 2 percent of GDP on defense. In 2015, only five countries, comprising the United States, the UK, Poland, Estonia and Greece, met the threshold.

    Two Norwegian sailors onboard the Norwegian support vessel Valkyrien. File photo
    © AP Photo/
    Norway Risks Facing 'Russian Military Power' if It Joins NATO Missile Network
    This issue had been on the agenda of the first meeting between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    On March 17, Trump described the current spending imbalance as "very unfair" to the United States, but added that he thanked Merkel for her government's "commitment to increase defense spending and work toward contributing at least 2 percent of GDP."  Last year, Germany allocated 1.2 percent of GDP on defense.

    Tags:
    defense spending, military buildup, "Russian threat", NATO, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, Germany, Russia
      Erik Trete
      The very threatening black storm clouds over the Bundestag are prophetic .
      md74
      This is yet another establishment swamp puppet. Individuals as these are installed by the swamp in every EU vassal states to serve the interests of NOT the european people. So it is totally predictable what their statements will be like.
      kooka
      "Russia is has doubled its forces on its western borders..." Unbelievable statements of that warmonger. As a German taxpayer I refuse to pay salary for such braindead morons. He should be fired and jailed.
