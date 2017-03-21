Kremlin Expects Consensus on Need for Dialogue With Russia to Prevail in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He stressed that French presidential candidates who spoke of the need to establish dialogue with Russia appealed more to Moscow.

"We expect that there is a consensus in one way or another among France’s political establishment that building a dialogue with Moscow is a concept to which there is no alternative to resolve the existing issues," Peskov told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe New Cold War With Russia Poses Threat to Europe – Le Pen

"Rapprochement with Moscow never meant undermining of foundations of independence and sovereignty, so Moscow calls for mutual respect, for respect of mutual interests and for respect of mutual sovereignty and independence in establishment of bilateral relations," Peskov said.

Thus, the Kremlin commented on the statement by French presidential candidate Macron, who said on Monday during debates that he opposes a thaw between Paris and Moscow.

While Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen have called for a constructive dialogue with Russia during their election campaign, Emmanuel Macron said that France shouldn't reconcile with Moscow.