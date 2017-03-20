Chances of Top 3 Candidates in 1st Round of French Elections Down by 1-2%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Le Pen's chances decreased by 1 percent since Friday and stand at 27 percent now, which means she is still projected to win the first round.

Positions both of Macron and Fillon decreased by 2 percent to 23 percent and 18 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the level of support for Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon and leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon increased by 1 percent, reaching 13 percent and 12 percent respectively.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.