MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hopefully both countries will continue on strengthening their relations for the sake of their nations and the regional peace and security in Middle Asia, the president added.

"During the recent years, Russian-Uzbek ties grew to the level of strategic cooperation. A substantial political dialogue is developing, as well as a productive cooperation in the sphere of trade and economy, science and technologies, humanitarian and other spheres. Our countries are effectively cooperating in settling issues of regional and international agenda," Putin said in a letter, congratulating Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Currently Russian and Uzbek foreign ministries are planning for Mirziyoyev to visit Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

During the visit both sides are likely to ratify a military-technical cooperation agreement, according to the documents made public by the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia.