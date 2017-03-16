Dutch Far-Right PVV 2nd in Election With 33% of Votes Behind Ruling VVD

"95% of the votes counted. PVV gaining 33%: from 15 —> 20 seats in Parliament and 2nd largest party!" Wilders wrote in his Twitter account, citing the NOS public broadcaster.
According to the preliminary results provided by the broadcaster, the ruling People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) headed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ranks first, gaining 33 out of 150 seats, which is eight seats fewer than in the previous parliament.
The 150-seat Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives) requires 76 seats for a majority, but none of the parties are expected to gain the necessary amount, so the leading party will have to form a coalition. Wilders expressed readiness to enter into coalition talks as early results from the elections showed that the VVD was leading the race. However, all the main parties have ruled out the possibility of entering a coalition with the PVV.
