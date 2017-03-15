Register
19:28 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Delegates and performers sing the ASEAN anthem during the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) 49th annual ministerial meeting in Vientiane on July 24, 2016.

    India Seeks to Strengthen Relations With ASEAN Bloc to Counter China

    © AFP 2017/ HOANG DINH NAM
    Politics
    Get short URL
    17713

    Kiren Rijiju, India's Minister of State for Home Affairs, said India was eager to consolidate its partnership with Indonesia, the largest nation in South East Asia, to cement its ties with the ASEAN bloc.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Indian minister said that India recognized Indonesia's role in ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) and appreciated its strong commitment to regional peace and security. Rijiju said this during his meeting with Indonesia's Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto, who is leading an Indonesian delegation to India.

    Rijiju and Wiranto discussed cooperation in security and counter-terrorism matters. Both sides also showed a keen interest in increasing ties in intelligence-sharing and cyber security.

    A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan
    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed
    Meeting of Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament Starts in Pakistan
    ​"The fact is that India wants to increase its sphere of influence in South East Asia for strategic reasons. In fact, India's main objective is to counter China and ASEAN is crucial for that. ASEAN is an important part of India's Asia-Pacific vision of rule-based security architecture. For India, a strong posturing at ASEAN provides a chance to become a strong regional player, which India needs. Further, ASEAN countries have maritime disputes with China and these nations look towards India as a counterbalance against Chinese hegemony," Anuradha Chenoy, Professor of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

    In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined plans to expand the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The agreement is currently under negotiation between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and six states which are currently free trade partners of ASEAN (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).    

    Tags:
    counter-terrorism, security, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), ASEAN, Kiren Rijiju, Indonesia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      And Russia is WHERE? Instead of bring ASEAN to a table with BRICS and SCO.. Or one only. KICK this people ..MOVE to WORK.. Less talk.

      Where is Ivan the Terrible when Russia needs him?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok