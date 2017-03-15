India Seeks to Strengthen Relations With ASEAN Bloc to Counter China

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Indian minister said that India recognized Indonesia's role in ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) and appreciated its strong commitment to regional peace and security. Rijiju said this during his meeting with Indonesia's Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto, who is leading an Indonesian delegation to India.
Rijiju and Wiranto discussed cooperation in security and counter-terrorism matters. Both sides also showed a keen interest in increasing ties in intelligence-sharing and cyber security.
My bilateral meeting with Indonesian Minister for Security & Co-ordination Gen Wiranto was focused on Cyber Security & Intelligence sharing. pic.twitter.com/2MjcVKBtVy— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 14 марта 2017 г.
In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined plans to expand the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The agreement is currently under negotiation between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and six states which are currently free trade partners of ASEAN (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And Russia is WHERE? Instead of bring ASEAN to a table with BRICS and SCO.. Or one only. KICK this people ..MOVE to WORK.. Less talk.
cast235
Where is Ivan the Terrible when Russia needs him?