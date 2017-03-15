Register
    In this file photo Daesh terrorists are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria

    Russia Counts on Armed Syrian Opposition in Locating Terrorist Positions

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (135)
    Russia is counting on the Syrian armed opposition's help in providing information on maps locating terrorist positions, the head of Russia's delegation to the Astana talks said Wednesday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The third round of the talks on Syrian reconciliation in the Kazakh capital of Astana is currently underway. During the previous talks carried out in February, the involved parties agreed to create the Syrian ceasefire monitoring group consisting of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

    "We are trying to convince the armed Syrian opposition to also provide us with appropriate assistance in determining the locations of Jabhat Nusra," Alexander Lavrentyev said in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    Participants in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov
    Putting Out the Flames of War in Syria
    Meanwhile, head of the Syrian government delegation Bashar Jaafari said that Damascus has discussed the issue of separating armed groups that are committed to the ceasefire in Syria from terrorists during the talks in Astana.

    "Within the past two days we have conducted negotiations with all the delegations of our friends in Russia and Iran. They were constructive negotiations regarding different issues, including strengthening of the ceasefire regime as well as coordination of efforts to fight terrorism and demarking the areas between those armed groups that signed the ceasefire and the enemies — Daesh and al-Nusra [Front] and those who did not sign it," Jaafari told reporters.

    Tags:
    Syria, Russia
