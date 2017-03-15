Many Hacked Twitter Accounts Show Messages in Turkish Slamming 'Nazi Holland'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the CNBC broadcaster, a message that appeared on many hacked accounts featured hashtags that translated as "Nazi Germany" or "Nazi Holland" and a link to a video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

🆘‼️😠🔥 Worldwide, prominent Twitter accounts were hijacked by Turkish hackers. And vaccinated with slogans like "Nazi Germany, Nazi Holland". pic.twitter.com/6kOOATWuQ0 — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 15 марта 2017 г.

The #TwitterHack posts in Turkish

"Nazi Germany" "Nazi Holland" & "see you April 16th", with swastikas — Coco Pazzo (@CocoPazzo) 15 марта 2017 г.

The incident comes amid the diplomatic row between Ankara and Amsterdam, which began on Saturday, when Dutch authorities, citing security concerns, refused landing for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands in the run up to Turkey's mid-April constitutional referendum on bolstering the president's powers.

On the same day, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya decided to travel to the Netherlands, but was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and subsequently faced deportation.

Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeled the Dutch authorities' behavior as "Nazism." On Monday, Ankara suspended high-level political contacts with the Netherlands and sent the country a diplomatic note, criticizing the treatment of Cavusoglu. Dutch authorities, in turn, demanded an apology for being compared to Nazis.

Several meetings of Turkish officials with expats have already been canceled in Germany and Switzerland as well as in the Netherlands.