Astana Talks on Wednesday to Focus on Separation of Terrorists, Syria Opposition

ASTANA (Sputnik) – when asked whether the maps with locations of positions of terrorists and moderate opposition were ready, Jaafari stated the topic is to be discussed Wednesday.

“We shall discuss it. This is the main issue for negotiations,” Jaafari said.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits First Day of Syria Talks in Astana Clouded by Opposition Delegation's Absence

Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian delegation’s representative, Osama Abu Zeid, told Sputnik that the armed opposition decided not to participate in the round of Astana talks.

The agenda of the third round of the talks in Astana presupposed that the delegations of the Syrian authorities and armed opposition as well as the international mediators, such as Russia, Turkey and Iran would focus on the map of terrorists' presence in the war-torn state.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana, taking place on March 14-15, will include consultations on the first day and a plenary session on Wednesday.