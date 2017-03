MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least three other sources have confirmed that Grushko is a favorite candidate for the post.

"Grusko's candidacy is considered to be the main on the list," the source said.

Former Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin passed away in February a day before turning 65. The Russian mission to the UN is currently headed by Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov until the new envoy is appointed.