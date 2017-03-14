Register
14 March 2017
    Independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron

    Macron to Lose Support When Voters Realize Lack of Real Plan for France

    Independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will lose popularity and support among French citizens when they realize that he, in fact, has no real vision for France and merely defends globalist ideas, a member of the European Parliament from France Philippe Loiseau told Sputnik.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Drop by 2% - Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to OpinionWay poll released earlier on Tuesday, Macron is projected to receive 24 percent of the votes in the first round of French presidential elections, losing 1 percent in comparison with Monday's survey. Far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen maintains her lead in the first round with 27 percent of projected votes. Macron’s chances to win in the second round also decrease by 2 percent with forecast of 60 percent of the votes if his rival to be Le Pen.

    "The French people will quickly realize the lack of propositions from the candidate Macron, considering his numerous irresponsible statements which only aim to defend globalization … In reality, Macron’s campaign is only a recycling of globalist ideas although the trend is for protectionism, and is involving many out of date politicians whom the French no longer bear to see," Loiseau said.

    According to Loiseau, as Macron lacks both a plan and guidelines for France, he accepts support from all sides despite absence of coherence and common ideology.

    Giant figures of (L-R) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017
    Macron's Chances in First Round of French Presidential Election Decrease by 1% - Poll
    On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault stated that that he was going to support Macron rather than Le Pen and conservative candidate Francois Fillon. On March 7, President of the French National Assembly Socialist Claude Bartolone re-echoed Ayrault’s words by announcing his intent to vote for Macron in order to prevent a Le Pen presidency.

    On March 2, Macron presented his presidential platform, naming education, jobs, economic modernization, security, democratic renewal and international engagement as its main pillars. With regard to jobs, Macron promises to create universal unemployment benefits program, not raise the current retirement age or cut pensions, and increase recruitment in order to decline the current high level of unemployment within the country.

    As for education, schools will be granted more liberties for the application of teaching methodologies.

    The independent candidate also named reduction of expenses and fight against bureaucracy as the key aspects of the program.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    Polish Ruling Party Declines Le Pen’s Proposal to Dismantle EU – Spokeswoman
    What separates Macron’s platform from of Le Pen's is the former's full commitment to the European Union and France's maximum integrity with the bloc. In contrast, the far-right candidate is calling for negotiations with the European Union on France's status and a nationwide referendum on EU membership.

    To prove his strong stance on France's continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union, Macron suggests the creation of "Buy European Act," which would provide limitations for the conclusion of public contracts with companies which have less than half of their business activities in the European Union.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates is expected to take place on May 7.

