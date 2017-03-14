Macron to Lose Support When Voters Realize Lack of Real Plan for France

"The French people will quickly realize the lack of propositions from the candidate Macron, considering his numerous irresponsible statements which only aim to defend globalization … In reality, Macron’s campaign is only a recycling of globalist ideas although the trend is for protectionism, and is involving many out of date politicians whom the French no longer bear to see," Loiseau said.
According to Loiseau, as Macron lacks both a plan and guidelines for France, he accepts support from all sides despite absence of coherence and common ideology.
On March 2, Macron presented his presidential platform, naming education, jobs, economic modernization, security, democratic renewal and international engagement as its main pillars. With regard to jobs, Macron promises to create universal unemployment benefits program, not raise the current retirement age or cut pensions, and increase recruitment in order to decline the current high level of unemployment within the country.
As for education, schools will be granted more liberties for the application of teaching methodologies.
The independent candidate also named reduction of expenses and fight against bureaucracy as the key aspects of the program.
To prove his strong stance on France's continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union, Macron suggests the creation of "Buy European Act," which would provide limitations for the conclusion of public contracts with companies which have less than half of their business activities in the European Union.
The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates is expected to take place on May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)