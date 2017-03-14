Putin, Erdogan Discussed Military Coordination in Syria in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — These issues were raised at a recent meeting of Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said.
"These issues were touched upon, and there is a common understanding of the need to coordinate such actions," Peskov told reporters.
Erdogan visited Moscow for the Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC), co-chaired by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday. The sides signed a number of documents, including a 2017–2020 mid-term trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation program, several memorandums of understanding and an agreement to set up a joint investment fund.
The previous HLCC meeting took place in December 2014, but was followed by a deterioration of relations after the November 2015 downing of a military Russian aircraft by the Turkish Air Force over Syria. In June, tensions began to thaw since the Turkish president apologized in a letter to the Russian president for the incident and offered his condolences to the family of the killed Russian pilot.
